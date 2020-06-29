UPDATE: Fire burns 94 acres in Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A fire that started around noon Saturday near Rabbit Creek Road in Spring Creek burned 94 acres before it was extinguished by local, state and federal firefighters.

A strong west wind blew flames toward structures and livestock, sending a gray cloud of smoke rising in front of the Ruby Mountains.

Ground crews and a helicopter fought the fire until two single-engine air tankers arrived about 90 minutes later. They flew in from Mountain Home, Idaho, according to Elko dispatchers.

The fire was started by a rancher cutting hay with a hay swather, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Another blaze burned 17 acres off Izzenhood Road, north of Battle Mountain on Saturday. It was started by lightning.

These two fires were the largest of a dozen that started in the Elko district over the past two weeks. The earlier fires burned less than 10 acres.

On Sunday, lightning sparked a fire in Lamoille Canyon that burned a single tree.

Another fire on Sunday afternoon burned a tenth of an acre in the Adobe Heights subdivision. It was started by a heat lamp in a shed, then spread to adjacent ground, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

