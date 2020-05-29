UPDATE: Fire restrictions start Saturday, county bans open burning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Elko County and nearly all of the eastern half of Nevada are under a red flag warning for fire danger on Saturday, and fire restrictions will begin Saturday as well.

The U.S. Forest Service also announced that Nevada campgrounds will be open beginning Saturday, although group campsites, group day-use areas and visitor centers are still closed.

High temperatures climbed into the 90s Thursday and Friday — about 20 degrees above normal for late May — and relative humidity has been decreasing.

The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory and a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in advance of a Pacific storm system.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions,” stated the weather service. “Reduced visibility from blowing dust could make identifying distant new fire starts difficult.”

The Elko County Fire Protection District announced that open burning is being closed Saturday for residents in unincorporated parts of the county.