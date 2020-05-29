UPDATE: Fire restrictions start Saturday, county bans open burning

ELKO – Elko County and nearly all of the eastern half of Nevada are under a red flag warning for fire danger on Saturday, and fire restrictions will begin Saturday as well.
The U.S. Forest Service also announced that Nevada campgrounds will be open beginning Saturday, although group campsites, group day-use areas and visitor centers are still closed.
High temperatures climbed into the 90s Thursday and Friday — about 20 degrees above normal for late May — and relative humidity has been decreasing.
The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory and a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in advance of a Pacific storm system.
“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will create critical fire weather conditions,” stated the weather service. “Reduced visibility from blowing dust could make identifying distant new fire starts difficult.”
The Elko County Fire Protection District announced that open burning is being closed Saturday for residents in unincorporated parts of the county.
Small warming/cooking fires will continue to be permitted at residential properties but will require a burn permit, which can be obtained by contacting the District’s main office during normal business hours. Notify Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300 prior to burning small warming/cooking fires.
All public land agencies in Nevada announce statewide fire restrictions.
“Given the critical threat of wildfires statewide, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will jointly implement updated 2020 Nevada-wide fire restrictions effective Saturday, May 30 until further notice,” said Friday’s announcement.
The agencies listed the following examples of restrictions:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel) outside an established fireplace in a picnic area, campground, improved camp site or places of habitation. The area must be clear 6 feet from burnable vegetation, attended at all times, and extinguished when not attended.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.
3. Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
4. Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
5. Discharge, use, or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, explosive targets, or any other incendiary device.
Additional restrictions may apply. For more information on individual agency restrictions, visit www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures.
Possession of a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water is recommended in the event of an unintentional fire start.
The agencies reported that already in 2020, Nevada has experienced 98 wildfires; 96 of which were caused by human activities that could have been prevented.
Coronavirus restrictions delayed the opening of some Nevada forest campgrounds this spring. Campgrounds in northeastern Nevada, however, generally open around the end of May.
Following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest directives, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has rescinded a forest order that limit group sizes to less than nine people.
“While the Forest Service understands there may be some excitement from the public to return to campgrounds, please continue to follow the State of Nevada safety guidelines, which include restricting group sizes to no more than 50 people and continuing social distancing,” said the agency.
“We want to thank the public for their patience during these unprecedented times. The Forest’s priority is always to protect the health and safety of both the public and our employees,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger.
