Subscribe for 33¢ / day
County Line Fire

A fire burning south of Carlin swelled to 11,500 acres in less than 24 hours. The Sheep Creek Fire north of Battle Mountain, shown at left, has been held at just under 60,000 acres.

 INCIWEB

ELKO – A fire that started Thursday afternoon south of Carlin burned 11,500 acres by mid-morning Friday.

The County Line Fire was 5 percent contained. Additional resources were headed to aid the 57 already on the scene.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The fire is burning grass and brush about five miles south of Carlin and exhibiting “extreme, wind-driven runs.” Fire officials said the Emigrant Mine and the Eureka Highway (State Route 278) could be impacted as the fire continues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

3
0
0
5
1

Tags

Load comments