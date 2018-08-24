ELKO – A fire that started Thursday afternoon south of Carlin burned 11,500 acres by mid-morning Friday.
The County Line Fire was 5 percent contained. Additional resources were headed to aid the 57 already on the scene.
The fire is burning grass and brush about five miles south of Carlin and exhibiting “extreme, wind-driven runs.” Fire officials said the Emigrant Mine and the Eureka Highway (State Route 278) could be impacted as the fire continues.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
