ELKO – Mountain City Highway remained closed Thursday after a wildfire burned across the road and a combination of factors prevented fire crews from making progress on containment.
A shortage of resources, inability to fly air tankers because of heavy smoke, and extreme fire behavior with 40-foot flames hampered firefighting efforts. Dry, windy weather conditions are anticipated into the weekend as the fire moves east toward Wildhorse.
The highway was closed in both directions from Wildhorse Reservoir to the Idaho border. Maggie Summit Road was also closed from the Baker Ranch to Nevada State Route 226.
The South Sugarloaf Fire had burned just over 92,000 acres by Thursday morning.
One firefighter sustained minor burns Wednesday but returned to duty after being evaluated.
The fire had been burning west of State Route 225 to near Mountain City. West winds on Wednesday afternoon pushed it to the east and it crossed the highway at the Forest Service guard station.
Crews have been focusing on protecting Mountain City and ranches in the region. They reported sustained fire activity during the night Wednesday.
“Air quality and visibility are expected to be poor again today due to what the incident meteorologist described as a ‘pipeline of smoke’ from other wildfires burning to the west,” the U.S. Forest Service reported Thursday. “This could prevent heavy air tankers and single engine air tankers from flying; however, the eight helicopters now assigned to the fire are expected to be able to support crews on the ground with bucket drops as conditions permit.”
Crews hope to use the Jack Creek Road and Mountain City Highway as barriers to keep the fire from moving higher into the forest.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It was listed as 20 percent contained on Wednesday and on Thursday, while the number of personnel on the scene increased from 365 to 430.
For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.
