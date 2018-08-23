ELKO -- A fire burned vehicles in the White Rock area Thursday but a team effort by firefighters save a nearby home.
Just over 4 acres burned off Hopi Street in the neighborhood on the northeast outskirts of Elko, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.
The homeowner lost two older cars that were completely destroyed, while two pickups sustained fire damage.
“We saved the house,” said Hamilton.
County firefighters were joined by Ryndon volunteers, Bureau of Land Management and City of Elko firefighters.
Cause of the blaze, which started at about 11:20 a.m., is under investigation.
“It appears to be accidental,” Hamilton said.
Crews were mopping up the blaze late Thursday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.