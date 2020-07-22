UPDATE: Fires reported as lightning returns to Elko area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Several new wildfires were reported Wednesday afternoon in Elko County as thunderstorms marched through the region.

Reports began coming in shortly after noon from near Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Wells, 15 miles southwest of Jackpot, Hilltop Drive south of Elko, northeast of Currie and west of Montello.

Tuesday’s thunderstorms only produced one fire in the Elko district, burning 20 acres in the Ferber Hills of southeastern Elko County. One load of BLM smokejumpers and five federal engines responded.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Fire south of Elko was held to 6,000 acres Tuesday night.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s and wind gusts of 50 mph are possible.

