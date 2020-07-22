UPDATE: Fires reported as lightning returns to Elko area
0 comments
top story

UPDATE: Fires reported as lightning returns to Elko area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flames symbol

ELKO – Several new wildfires were reported Wednesday afternoon in Elko County as thunderstorms marched through the region.

Reports began coming in shortly after noon from near Interstate 80 about 10 miles east of Wells, 15 miles southwest of Jackpot, Hilltop Drive south of Elko, northeast of Currie and west of Montello.

Tuesday’s thunderstorms only produced one fire in the Elko district, burning 20 acres in the Ferber Hills of southeastern Elko County. One load of BLM smokejumpers and five federal engines responded.

Meanwhile, the Cedar Fire south of Elko was held to 6,000 acres Tuesday night.

A red flag warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s and wind gusts of 50 mph are possible.

0 comments
0
0
3
2
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News