UPDATE: Fireworks started Spring Creek blaze

ELKO – A fire that burned two-thirds of an acre of brush and grass Tuesday afternoon in Spring Creek was caused by children playing with fireworks, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The blaze on Fairway Lane by the golf course was reported around 4:15 p.m. County, Spring Creek and Lamoille volunteers were among the responders.

It is against the law for residents to ignite fireworks in the state and the county, according to Steven Hamilton of the ECFPD.

This was the second fire in a little over a week in Spring Creek. A 2.5-acre blaze along Eastlake Drive on June 25 was caused by a lawn mower, according to Hamilton.

Fire conditions have been worsening with the recent warm and dry weather.

“Humidity has been in the single digits the past couple weeks,” Hamilton said. “We’re seeing very little humidity recovery at night. Plus the high winds have just been drying everything out.”

In addition to fires in populated areas, the Bureau of Land Management has been in charge of fighting larger blazes on public land.

The only large fire still listed as being “in progress” is the 1,966-acre Goshute Fire in eastern Elko County. A July 1 blaze at Emigrant Pass burned 1,024 acres, and a mid-June fire on the border with White Pine County burned 3,209 acres.

The BLM’s helitack crew is currently fighting one of several large blazes in Alaska. The crew is expected to return to Elko in about a week, according to Fire Management Officer Craig Cunningham.

Hamilton said all Elko County resources are on hand and ready to provide fire protection.