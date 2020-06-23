UPDATE: Five more COVID-19 cases reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Five more COVID-19 cases were added to Elko County’s tally Tuesday evening after 15 cases were reported on Monday.

Three more people were added to the recovery list, according to a press release from Elko County issued after 6:30 p.m. on June 23.

As of June 23, Elko County now has 81 confirmed cases, 29 recoveries and one death. About 4,132 PCR tests have been performed, according to the Elko County COVID-19 dashboard.

Tuesday’s cases included three males and one female in their 50s and a female under the age of 18.

All of the new cases have been confirmed by PCR tests, according to a statement from Elko County. Many of those cases remain under investigation.

“Many of the new cases are attributed to interactions where social distancing guidelines are not being followed,” the statement read.

“We are strongly encouraging individuals to have personal accountability and to observe social distancing guidelines in an effort to stop the spread of the virus,” the statement continued.

