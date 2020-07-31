UPDATE: Four virus cases reported Friday in Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Four new virus cases and 10 recoveries were reported Friday by Elko County, a notable decline from Thursday’s report of 18 positive cases.

There are 81 active cases, with one hospitalized in Elko and two being treated in a hospital outside of Elko.

“In effort to slow the spread of the virus, Elko County continues to encourage individuals to practice social distancing, not socialize in big groups, wear a mask, and practice general hygiene and cleanliness,” the county stated in its press release on Thursday evening.

All of the new virus cases were from Elko.

According to Thursday’s press release, eight of the 18 cases were from Elko, seven from West Wendover, and two from Spring Creek.

The county’s updated dashboard reported 7,604 PCR tests have been performed, with 6,847 people tested.

“All new cases have been confirmed through PCR testing,” the county said. “Each case is unique to an individual. Elko County has not had any cases where an individual has had a confirmed case which has been resolved and later tested positive again.”

As of July 31, Elko County has had 465 confirmed cases, 382 recoveries and two deaths.