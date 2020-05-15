UPDATE: Highway 95 closed after Nevada earthquake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – A 6.5 earthquake west of Tonopah has closed U.S. Highway 95.

Nevada Department of Transportation reported Friday morning the highway was closed between State Route 360 in Mina and U.S. Highway 6 at Coledale Junction.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office said there was damage at mile maker 89 in Esmeralda County, and several other areas.

Other reports said groceries were knocked off the shelves at stores in Tonopah.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office reports no damage in the small towns of Luning and Mina, which are near the major earthquake’s epicenter at Coaldale.

The U.S. Geological Survey listed the 4:03 a.m. quake's magnitude at 6.5, after initially reporting it as a 6.4. It was centered about 36 miles west of Tonopah.

“I felt it in Elko! Shook the bed and woke me up,” wrote a reader on the Elko Daily Facebook page. “We felt it in Ely. Pretty strong." "I felt it underground at Barrick," wrote others.

People in the Salt Lake City and San Francisco Bay area also reported feeling the temblor.