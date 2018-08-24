ELKO -- Mountain City Highway was closed Friday night as efforts to fight a wildfire continued.
Earlier in the day traffic was being guided through the area intermittently with pilot cars, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported at about 3:30 Friday. Another notice was posted at 4:15 saying the road was closed from Wildhorse to the Idaho line.
The fire crossed the highway at one point on Wednesday. It has burned more than 120,000 acres and was listed Friday night as 40 percent contained. Voluntary evacuations were in effect at Wildhorse Estates.
A shortage of resources, inability to fly air tankers because of heavy smoke, and extreme fire behavior with 40-foot flames hampered firefighting efforts. Dry, windy weather conditions are anticipated into the weekend.
Crews hope to use the Jack Creek Road and Mountain City Highway as barriers to keep the fire from moving higher into the forest.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee.
For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.
I like the smoky hot conditions! All y’all bi*c*es needa stop complaining!
Don't be ignorant. You have 400 human (hero) lives out there fighting to preserve life and property. Next time you open your mouth it would be better served in sending up a prayer for their safety.
The BLM and the environmental folks have been trying for years to get rid of livestock - They have found a way - Burn them out!!!
Those are wives, husbands, mothers and fathers out there. The BLM make money off the livestock. Don’t be a douche.
Heat, smoke, dust, thirst - the conditions the fire crews are working in are extreme. God bless and keep them.
