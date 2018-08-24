Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO -- Mountain City Highway was closed Friday night as efforts to fight a wildfire continued.

Earlier in the day traffic was being guided through the area intermittently with pilot cars, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported at about 3:30 Friday. Another notice was posted at 4:15 saying the road was closed from Wildhorse to the Idaho line.

The fire crossed the highway at one point on Wednesday. It has burned more than 120,000 acres and was listed Friday night as 40 percent contained. Voluntary evacuations were in effect at Wildhorse Estates.

A shortage of resources, inability to fly air tankers because of heavy smoke, and extreme fire behavior with 40-foot flames hampered firefighting efforts. Dry, windy weather conditions are anticipated into the weekend.

Crews hope to use the Jack Creek Road and Mountain City Highway as barriers to keep the fire from moving higher into the forest.

The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. 

For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

