ELKO -- Mountain City Highway has been reopened in northern Elko County but motorists should expect “major" delays.

With reduced visibility due to wildfires, including the South Sugarloaf Fire, traffic is being guided through the area intermittently with pilot cars, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported at about 3:30 Friday.

The nearby fire has burned more than 120,000 acres and is only 20 percent contained.

Firefighters were organizing protection for Wildhorse as flames spread deeper into the Humboldt National Forest.

A shortage of resources, inability to fly air tankers because of heavy smoke, and extreme fire behavior with 40-foot flames hampered firefighting efforts. Dry, windy weather conditions are anticipated into the weekend.

Crews hope to use the Jack Creek Road and Mountain City Highway as barriers to keep the fire from moving higher into the forest.

The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It was listed as 20 percent contained on Wednesday and on Thursday, while the number of personnel on the scene increased from 365 to 430.

For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

