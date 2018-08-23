Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO – Mountain City Highway remained closed Thursday after a wildfire burned across the road and a “pipeline of smoke” from other western fires hampered firefighting efforts.

The highway was closed in both directions from Wildhorse Reservoir to the Idaho border. Maggie Summit Road was also closed from the Baker Ranch to Nevada State Route 226.

The South Sugarloaf Fire had burned just over 92,000 acres by Thursday morning.

One firefighter sustained minor burns Wednesday but returned to duty after being evaluated.

The fire had been burning west of State Route 225 from Wildhorse Reservoir to Mountain City. West winds on Wednesday afternoon pushed it to the east and it crossed the highway at the Forest Service guard station.

Crews have been focusing on protecting Mountain City, and structure protection operations at three ranches were successful, according to the Forest Service.

Crews reported sustained fire activity during the night Wednesday as the fire moved east and south.

“Air quality and visibility are expected to be poor again today due to what the incident meteorologist described as a ‘pipeline of smoke’ from other wildfires burning to the west,” the U.S. Forest Service reported. “This could prevent heavy air tankers and single engine air tankers from flying; however, the eight helicopters now assigned to the fire are expected to be able to support crews on the ground with bucket drops as conditions permit.”

The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. The fire was burning in brush and tall grass, and exhibiting extreme, wind-driven runs and torching. Flame heights of 40 feet were reported, and spread rates of 3 to 6 mph.

It was listed as 20 percent contained. The number of personnel on the scene was increased from 365 to 430.

Meanwhile, the Sheep Creek Fire that started Saturday north of Battle Mountain has been held at 59,742 acres and is 85 percent contained.

The two fires combined have cost a total of $4 million to fight over the past week.

For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

