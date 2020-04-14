UPDATE: Humboldt County reports first death from coronavirus
UPDATE: Humboldt County reports first death from coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19

An image from the Centers for Disease Control shows a close-up of novel coronavirus COVID-19. 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

ELKO – Humboldt County recorded its first coronavirus death on Monday.

County officials announced that the man in his 40s was a previously reported case, according to The Nevada Independent.

Nevada’s death toll on Tuesday stood at 120 out of 3,101 confirmed cased, the Independent reported.

Two additional cases were reported Monday in White Pine County, while Humboldt County held steady at 20 cases.

Nevada Gold Mines reported that five of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 9. One has made a full recovery and is now back at work.

“We wish our team members well as they recover,” said the announcement.

White Pine’s first case reported on March 20 was an infant with recent travel history, The Ely Times reported. The child and two additional cases are self-isolating at home.

The National Park Service announced Monday that it was closing immediately in response to guidance from White Pine County.

Elko County’s confirmed number has stayed at 11 for the past five days.

More than 30,000 tests have been performed statewide.

Clark County remains the hardest-hit region of Nevada.

Concerned about COVID-19?

