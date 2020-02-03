UPDATE: Hunters found near Jackpot

ELKO – Two missing Utah men were found Monday in northeastern Elko County, more than two days after they ventured into the back country to hunt rabbits.

Chad Strain, 38, and Lee Peters, 44, went hunting early Saturday morning in a silver Ford F150 pickup, according to a family friend. Katrina Coleman said they were not dressed for the current cold temperatures because they had planned to return Saturday when it was relatively warm. They had only packed sandwiches for the trip, she said.

They were seen in Montello and the last pings from their cellphones at 10 a.m. Saturday indicated they were heading back toward Utah, according to Sgt. Nick Czegledi of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers from both Elko and Box Elder counties scoured the remote area and planned to send up a plane on Tuesday to continue the effort. Instead, searchers on the ground found their stuck vehicle Monday after hearing them yelling and shooting a gun to draw attention, Czegledi said.

The men were driving about 13 miles from Jackpot, near Granite Creek Reservoir, when their pickup bogged down in mud along the dirt road.

“They said they got stuck, they didn’t have the equipment to dig out with,” Czegledi said.