ELKO – A small band of thunderstorms sparked numerous wildfires in the Elko area Monday afternoon.
Rain helped extinguish some of the blazes, most of which were centered around Carlin.
A lightning-caused fire was reported near South Fork Dam shortly after 4 p.m. BLM air and ground crews were called to the area west of Lucky Nugget and east of Grindstone Mountain. It was unknown if structures were threatened.
The storms were centered in northern Eureka County and moved into Elko County between 3 and 4 p.m.
One fire burned partly onto the Rain Mine near Carlin. Other fires were reported at the south end of Pine Mountain and 12 miles west of Horse Canyon near JD Lodge.
This article will be updated as more information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.