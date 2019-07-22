{{featured_button_text}}
Thunderstorms
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A small band of thunderstorms sparked numerous wildfires in the Elko area Monday afternoon.

Rain helped extinguish some of the blazes, most of which were centered around Carlin.

A lightning-caused fire was reported near South Fork Dam shortly after 4 p.m. BLM air and ground crews were called to the area west of Lucky Nugget and east of Grindstone Mountain. It was unknown if structures were threatened.

The storms were centered in northern Eureka County and moved into Elko County between 3 and 4 p.m.

One fire burned partly onto the Rain Mine near Carlin. Other fires were reported at the south end of Pine Mountain and 12 miles west of Horse Canyon near JD Lodge.

This article will be updated as more information is available.

