UPDATE: Local GOP celebrates Trump speech, acquittal; Dems training for caucus

ELKO – Local Republicans have had a busy week celebrating President Trump’s State of the Union address and his acquittal on impeachment charges.
Elko County GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman said about 70 people turned out for a State of the Union watch party Tuesday evening.
“I personally think the President knocked it out of the park,” Hoffman said, adding that it was not only a positive speech about his accomplishments but also a glimpse of “future good things” he would do.
Hoffman said he thought Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s “theatrics” at the end of the speech were “beyond petty. It struck me as petty and petulant.”
Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s speech as members of Congress applauded him.
Elko County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Anderson didn’t think there was much original material in the speech.
“I think it was pretty much red meat for his base, the 35 percent,” he said.
Anderson said although the economy is “doing really well right now” it is mostly benefiting the wealthy, and wages are not keeping up with the rest of the economy.
Less than 24 hours after the State of the Union, Trump was acquitted of two impeachment charges.
“I think the Senate did absolutely the right thing,” Hoffman said.
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote against acquittal on one of the charges, a decision Hoffman said he could not understand.
“There’s literally no crime, and there is certainly nothing to remove a president from office for,” he said.
Anderson said the verdicts were no surprise.
“All of the Republican senators are in cahoots with a corrupt president,” he said.
Anderson said Trump “used a foreign power in the 2016 election and he is trying to do it again.”
The busy week for Elko County Republicans will continue Friday as they host their Lincoln Day Dinner with guest speakers U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei and Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.
Hoffman said the event is sold out with about 220 people planning to attend the dinner at the Elko Boys and Girls Club.
Democrats also have a lot on their plates.
Their final training for the caucus is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, in the classroom off the cafeteria.
Early voting begins Feb. 15, followed by Nevada’s “First in the West” caucus on Feb. 22.