UPDATE: Local GOP celebrates Trump speech, acquittal; Dems training for caucus

ELKO – Local Republicans have had a busy week celebrating President Trump’s State of the Union address and his acquittal on impeachment charges.

Elko County GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman said about 70 people turned out for a State of the Union watch party Tuesday evening.

“I personally think the President knocked it out of the park,” Hoffman said, adding that it was not only a positive speech about his accomplishments but also a glimpse of “future good things” he would do.

Hoffman said he thought Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s “theatrics” at the end of the speech were “beyond petty. It struck me as petty and petulant.”

Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump’s speech as members of Congress applauded him.

Elko County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Anderson didn’t think there was much original material in the speech.

“I think it was pretty much red meat for his base, the 35 percent,” he said.

Anderson said although the economy is “doing really well right now” it is mostly benefiting the wealthy, and wages are not keeping up with the rest of the economy.