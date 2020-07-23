UPDATE: Man reported to sheriff's office for starting fire in Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – A Spring Creek man admitted to setting off fireworks that started a brush fire Wednesday night, and the case has been turned over to the Elko County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze near the Spring Creek Golf Course burned about half an acre and came within 100 feet of a home, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Initial witness reports said the fire was started by a “golf ball cannon” or kids playing with fireworks. Hamilton said the person involved was an adult.

“He should’ve known better,” he said.

Homes in the 300 block of Parkchester Drive were threatened by the blaze, which came within 10 feet of a storage shed.

Hamilton said residents sprang into action with garden hoses, while one used a small tractor to create a fire break.

The blaze was fully contained by three Elko County Fire Protection District engines and two Bureau of Land Management engines that arrived on the scene, along with other personnel.