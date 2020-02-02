UPDATE: More accidents on snowy, icy highways

ELKO – Numerous crashes were reported Sunday night on northeastern Nevada Highways as a cold, wet storm system moved through the region.

An injury accident was reported on Interstate 80 west of Elko at 8 p.m. and two other crashes occurred nearby before 9 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. A crash was also reported at Crescent Valley.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office also reported accidents on U.S. Highway 93 and in Spring Creek.

Between 5 and 6:30 p.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol had responded to crashes east of Wells, near Valmy and near Winnemucca.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted chain or snow tire requirements on Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit and from Lone Mountain Station to Mountain City. Adverse driving conditions were reported on most other highways in the region.

The entire northeastern portion of Nevada was under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Only a few inches of snow were expected but gusty winds were causing reduced visibility and drifting.