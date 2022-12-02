UPDATE: More crashes reported in Elko area

ELKO – Multiple injury crashes are being reported on icy roads in northern Nevada after snow fell overnight.

Nevada State Police responded to crashes on Interstate 80 at Golconda late Thursday night, at Carson City around 5:49 a.m. Friday, Carlin around 5:52 a.m., at Crescent Valley around 6:17 a.m., at Elko around 6:24 a.m., and at Battle Mountain around 7:40 a.m.

Injury crashes were also reported on State Route 278 in Eureka County around 6:27 a.m., in Spring Creek at Lamoille Highway and Boyd Kennedy Road around 7:30 a.m., U.S. Highway 93 near Ely around 7:30 a.m., and U.S. Highway 50 at Austin around 8 a.m.

More than three inches of snow fell in Elko from the latest storm, but not enough to break the record of four inches set in 1983.

The storm dumped heavy snow in western Nevada, causing multiple spinouts and a jackknifed semitrailer on Interstate 80 west of Reno, the Associated Press reported. About a foot of snow fell at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

Clear but cold weather is forecast for Friday in Elko with highs in the upper 20s.

A chance of more snow returns Saturday evening into Sunday night, with rain also possible on Sunday as high temperatures rebound into the lower 40s.