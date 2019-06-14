CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning to close Reinhart Lane (State Route 795) in Winnemucca on Friday because of flooding along the Humboldt River.
Rising water was reaching the road and saturating the ground to a point of potentially destabilizing the roadway surface.
Access for Reinhart Lane residences is planned to remain available. As the road is closed, the closure will immediately be posted to www.nvroads.com, with roadway signs placed across the area to note detours.
The duration of the closure is unknown, as water levels and soil condition will continue to be evaluated by NDOT hydraulic experts.
The route runs just over a mile, traveling across the Humboldt River and connecting U.S. 95 with State Route 289 (East Second Street) in northeastern Winnemucca. It serves primarily as an alternate connection between northern U.S. 95 and destinations east of I-80. Alternate routes are available in the area.
Throughout the spring, NDOT has routinely monitored water levels near the roadway and received National Weather Service and other reports and forecasts in an effort to keep drivers safe and preserve the roadway from any potential long-term damage if the ground underneath becomes saturated.
