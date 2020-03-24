UPDATE: Nevada coronavirus cases rise to 278

ELKO — Thirty-three additional cases of coronavirus were reported in Nevada over the past day, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 278 people had tested positive for the virus as of noon Monday. Out of the 4,536 people who have been tested in Nevada, 4,323 have tested negative.
Two cases have been confirmed in Elko County since the pandemic began. A total of four people in Nevada have died from the respiratory disease.
The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s died while being treated for COVID-19. Both had unspecified underlying medical conditions, officials said. Names were not made public.
Two earlier deaths were also in Clark County.
Meanwhile, two of three local government meetings scheduled this week will be held on schedule.
Elko City Council canceled its Tuesday meeting before Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive that allows boards to modify their public comment accommodations.
The Elko County School Board will meet via telephone on Tuesday and the Spring Creek Association on Wednesday.
Opponents of the Elko Band Council’s marijuana dispensary had planned to present petitions to the City Council on Tuesday. City officials are concerned about the impact of the dispensary but they have no control over businesses on tribal land.
The Elko portion of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone has been working with Cascade Strategic Investments of Portland, Oregon to open the Newe Cannabis dispensary in a building on the Elko Colony located off Ruby Vista Drive. The dispensary was approved by Sisolak.
The opponents said the Elko Band Council was planning an April 1 opening. No official statements have been released and council members have not returned calls from the press.
Marijuana dispensaries were listed among the businesses that could remain open under Sisolak’s directive, but they were ordered to close their storefronts on Friday when the governor modified his original announcement.
Legal cannabis sales continue but by delivery only.
Marijuana sales nationwide have increased in recent weeks since the pandemic was announced.
