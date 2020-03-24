UPDATE: Nevada coronavirus cases rise to 278

ELKO — Thirty-three additional cases of coronavirus were reported in Nevada over the past day, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 278 people had tested positive for the virus as of noon Monday. Out of the 4,536 people who have been tested in Nevada, 4,323 have tested negative.

Two cases have been confirmed in Elko County since the pandemic began. A total of four people in Nevada have died from the respiratory disease.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s died while being treated for COVID-19. Both had unspecified underlying medical conditions, officials said. Names were not made public.

Two earlier deaths were also in Clark County.

Nearly 3,500 people have tested negative in Nevada. Officials say they expect more cases will be detected with more testing.

Meanwhile, two of three local government meetings scheduled this week will be held on schedule.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elko City Council canceled its Tuesday meeting before Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a directive that allows boards to modify their public comment accommodations.