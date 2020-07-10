UPDATE: Nevada tops 1,000 virus cases in a single day; Elko County bars to close

ELKO – Nevada’s number of new coronavirus cases topped 1,000 on Friday -- the highest single-day increase since the pandemic arrived in March – and Elko County bars are expected to shut down by midnight.
Elko County had a total of 213 confirmed cases as of Friday morning, topping Carson City by 13 cases to become the county with the third-highest number in the state.
Elko County is among seven counties required to close bars at midnight. In addition to populous Clark and Washoe, the others are Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Lyon counties.
Bars that serve food can offer curbside pickup only.
Sisolak also ordered that restaurants statewide limit service to parties of six or fewer people. He strongly encouraged restaurants to provide outdoor dining areas.
The World Health Organization on Thursday announced the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.
Airborne spread "particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” WHO said.
Nevada’s 1,004 cases reported statewide on Friday brought the total to 25,908. The previous high count was 985 new cases last Friday.
Nevada is also seeing a significant increase in deaths. There have been 37 deaths reported over the past week, compared with 28 the prior week.
The number of deaths in the state now stands at 579.
