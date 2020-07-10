UPDATE: Nevada tops 1,000 virus cases in a single day; Elko County bars to close

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Nevada’s number of new coronavirus cases topped 1,000 on Friday -- the highest single-day increase since the pandemic arrived in March – and Elko County bars are expected to shut down by midnight.

Elko County had a total of 213 confirmed cases as of Friday morning, topping Carson City by 13 cases to become the county with the third-highest number in the state.

Elko County is among seven counties required to close bars at midnight. In addition to populous Clark and Washoe, the others are Humboldt, Lander, Nye and Lyon counties.

Bars that serve food can offer curbside pickup only.

Sisolak also ordered that restaurants statewide limit service to parties of six or fewer people. He strongly encouraged restaurants to provide outdoor dining areas.

The World Health Organization on Thursday announced the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.

Airborne spread "particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” WHO said.