ELKO – Outdoor fires will be illegal in Elko County effective Thursday, with the exception of charcoal and gas barbecues at private residences or designated campgrounds and picnic areas.
No other fires will be allowed in the county or on public land or roads managed by the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service in the Elko District, which includes all of Elko County and northern Eureka and Lander counties.
"It has been determined to enter into restrictions due to fuel loading, fuel conditions, forecasted weather (establishment of high pressure with no indication for the return of monsoonal moisture) and the anticipated increase of visitors to the area for hunting season," stated Clint Mothershead, fire mitigation and education specialist with the BLM. "These restrictions will be in effect until the area receives significant precipitation, lasting possibly into November.
Twenty-eight wildfires have been reported in the Elko District over the past two weeks, in addition to the 16,000-acre Corta Fire in the Ruby Mountains.
The county banned open burning on July 1 and asked residents at the time to also not burn in barrels. The new ban includes barrels, bonfires, recreational fires, warming fires, cooking fires and portable outdoor fireplaces in unincorporated parts of the county.
“Pursuant to 2012 International Fire Code 307.1.1 open burning shall be prohibited when atmospheric conditions or local circumstances make such fires hazardous,” stated a release from Elko County Fire Protection District Administrator Linda Bingaman.
The “Stage 1” fire restrictions on public land prohibit:
-- Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal barbecue or stove fire outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by special use permit). This order excludes portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.
-- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.
-- Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off existing paved, gravel or dirt roads. This includes all combustion engines without a spark arrestor on public lands within the Elko District and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
-- Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
-- Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
-- Possession or use of fireworks (always prohibited) or any other incendiary device.
-- Use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including Binary Explosive Targets while recreational shooting.
To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.
For more information on fire restrictions visit nevadafireinfo.org. If you any questions regarding open burning or preparing your property, contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.