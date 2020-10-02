UPDATE: NHP describes fiery pileup on Interstate 80 in Elko

ELKO – A fiery crash on Interstate 80 through Elko involved two semis and two pickups, resulting in one injury and keeping firefighters busy for four hours.

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m. near the College Parkway overpass.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, preliminary investigation shows that a semi-tractor with a trailer was traveling west on I-80 in the outside travel lane when, for undetermined reasons, if went off the right shoulder, struck the guardrail, overturned and was blocking the travel lanes.

A Ford pickup truck traveling behind the semi struck the overturned semi. A Dodge pickup truck traveling behind the Ford struck the Ford and overturned semi-trailer.

A second semi-tractor with a trailer, traveling behind the Dodge, struck the crashed vehicles in front of it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three of the four vehicles caught on fire and became fully engulfed.

Capt. Ray Mowrey of the Elko Fire Department said when the first two fire engines arrived they found three vehicles totally engulfed in flames. By the time they finished at 5:15 a.m. about 20 fire personnel had assisted, along with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko Police Department.