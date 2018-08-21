Subscribe for 33¢ / day
South Sugarloaf Fire
INCIWEB

ELKO – A wildfire that has burned more than 68,000 acres in northern Elko County produced so much smoke Monday that firefighters were unable to launch aerial attacks against the flames.

A community meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday at the Human Development Center at 1284 OPD Road in Owyhee to provide information about the fire. A temporary Evacuation Center was set up at the center on Monday when a voluntary evacuation notice was issued for residents in the Maggie Summit area.

The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It has burned west of Mountain City Highway from near Wildhorse Reservoir to near Mountain City.

The fire expanded Tuesday to the east-northeast, “bumping up against the Maggie Summit Road in several places before coming to a stop,” the Forest Service reported.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

On Tuesday morning command of the fire was transferred to Taiga Rohrer’s Great Basin Type Two Incident Management Team No. 3, which “has a lot of previous experience dealing with this particular fuel model as they were the team running the western half of the Martin Fire last month.”

Forest roads and trails in the area have been closed due to public health and safety concerns.

3
0
2
18
5

Tags

Load comments