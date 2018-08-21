ELKO – A wildfire that has burned more than 68,000 acres in northern Elko County produced so much smoke Monday that firefighters were unable to launch aerial attacks against the flames.
A community meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Pacific time Tuesday at the Human Development Center at 1284 OPD Road in Owyhee to provide information about the fire. A temporary Evacuation Center was set up at the center on Monday when a voluntary evacuation notice was issued for residents in the Maggie Summit area.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Friday by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee. It has burned west of Mountain City Highway from near Wildhorse Reservoir to near Mountain City.
The fire expanded Tuesday to the east-northeast, “bumping up against the Maggie Summit Road in several places before coming to a stop,” the Forest Service reported.
On Tuesday morning command of the fire was transferred to Taiga Rohrer’s Great Basin Type Two Incident Management Team No. 3, which “has a lot of previous experience dealing with this particular fuel model as they were the team running the western half of the Martin Fire last month.”
Forest roads and trails in the area have been closed due to public health and safety concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I like the smoky hot conditions! All y’all bi*c*es needa stop complaining!
Don't be ignorant. You have 400 human (hero) lives out there fighting to preserve life and property. Next time you open your mouth it would be better served in sending up a prayer for their safety.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.