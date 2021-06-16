UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Elko-Eureka county border shooting

EUREKA – One man is dead and another man was injured in Wednesday morning shooting near the Elko and Eureka county border.
A Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper approached a Nevada Department of Transportation work zone on State Route 278 when he observed a white Ram cargo van traveling southbound on the road traveling at a high rate of speed on the dirt shoulder, according to an NHP statement.
The trooper then learned the driver of the vehicle had fired multiple shots at an NDOT employee, striking him several times. After providing medical aid to the victim, the trooper traveled southbound in an attempt to locate the vehicle.
NHP was assisted by law enforcement from the Eureka County Sheriff’s office, who located the van 35 miles north of Eureka, finding it disabled with a tire deflation device at mile marker 27, north of Garden Pass.
“As the suspect exited the vehicle, he began firing at law enforcement,” the NHP reported. “After an hours-long standoff, and with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies, the suspect was located near the van, suffering from a gunshot wound.”
The adult male suspect was transported from the scene, succumbing to his injuries shortly thereafter, the NHP said. No other individuals were injured in the incident.
Initial reports from NHP Sgt. Matt McLaughlin to the Elko Daily Free Press stated there was an active standoff between the suspect and law enforcement with several exchanges of gunfire, and it was unclear if there were other passengers in the van with the suspect.
NDOT was resurfacing sections of the road when the shooting occurred. The agency released a statement on the condition of their employee, stating he remains in stable condition at an area hospital.
“All of us at NDOT were heartbroken to learn about the tragic shooting of one of our valued team members,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “I want to wish our team member a speedy recovery, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies and medical professionals for responding quickly to the scene and providing first aid.”
“NDOT has more than 800 highway maintenance experts statewide dedicated to keeping Nevada highways safe and clear,” NDOT said. “Safety is NDOT’s top priority, and any fatal or serious injury on Nevada roads is truly a tragedy. For NDOT, that is never more true than when an incident involves an NDOT team member working to keep highways open and safe for Nevada drivers.”
The identity of the suspect will be released in the next few days, according to the NHP.
No other outstanding suspects connected to the shooting, the NHP added, and there is no risk to the public.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, State Route 278 remains closed from US-50 to the Eureka/Elko County line, the NHP said.
Updates will be provided by NDOT when State Route 278 re-opens. Visit nvroads.com for highway updates.
