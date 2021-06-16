UPDATE: One dead, one injured in Elko-Eureka county border shooting

NDOT was resurfacing sections of the road when the shooting occurred. The agency released a statement on the condition of their employee, stating he remains in stable condition at an area hospital.

“All of us at NDOT were heartbroken to learn about the tragic shooting of one of our valued team members,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “I want to wish our team member a speedy recovery, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies and medical professionals for responding quickly to the scene and providing first aid.”

“NDOT has more than 800 highway maintenance experts statewide dedicated to keeping Nevada highways safe and clear,” NDOT said. “Safety is NDOT’s top priority, and any fatal or serious injury on Nevada roads is truly a tragedy. For NDOT, that is never more true than when an incident involves an NDOT team member working to keep highways open and safe for Nevada drivers.”

The identity of the suspect will be released in the next few days, according to the NHP.

No other outstanding suspects connected to the shooting, the NHP added, and there is no risk to the public.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, State Route 278 remains closed from US-50 to the Eureka/Elko County line, the NHP said.