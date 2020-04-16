UPDATE: One Elko virus case shifted to Lander County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County’s coronavirus count has officially dropped from 12 to 11.

One case that was initially reported in Elko County “has been determined through the epidemiological investigation to actually reside in Lander County,” said a Thursday morning announcement.

Lander County is now reporting the case as part of their statistics.

“It is not uncommon for a case to be initially be reported in the county where the patient tested and later be reassigned to the county where the patient actually resides,” stated the announcement.

Humboldt County is reporting two additional cases, for a total of 22. They are a woman in her 50s who had contact with a previously reported case, and a man in his 60s. Both are self-isolating at home.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said he has been disappointed at what appears to be community members’ complacency toward the virus and its spread.

“I see people who are not maintaining appropriate social distances, who are not wearing masks in public, and who do not seem to be practicing other preventative measures,” said Stringham.