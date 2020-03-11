UPDATE: Pickup in high-speed chase was stolen from county commissioner's home

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly leading police on a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph in a stolen pickup belonging to an Elko County Commissioner.
Delmo Andreozzi told the Elko Daily that as he was preparing to leave his northside home Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. he noticed his 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck was missing.
He reported it to police and, shortly after 9 a.m., Elko Police Department officers spotted the vehicle on North Fifth Street.
“Officers attempted to initiate a high risk vehicle stop, however, the suspect failed to pull over and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and lasted nearly 90 minutes,” stated a report from police.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs police assisted with the incident.
The suspect eventually drove into the hills north of the Kittridge Canyon area east of Elko, where he attempted to drive down a steep hillside off Lupine Street and crashed into a creek at the bottom of the hill.
A homeowner called 911 after seeing the crash and the suspect fleeing.
An Elko County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked the suspect, who was found hiding near the crash scene.
Michael Matthew Melendez, 22, was taken into custody by EPD officers and ECSO deputies without further incident.
Andreozzi said the pickup was heavily damaged.
“Thankfully no one was injured,” he said.
Melendez was transported to NNRH for evaluation of minor injuries and fatigue possibly associated with controlled substance use, according to police.
He was expected to be booked into Elko County Jail once he is released from the hospital.
Police submitted the following possible charges: grand larceny of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, and numerous traffic violations.
(The original version of this story listed a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale, but police later said the quantity was insufficient.)