UPDATE: Pickup in high-speed chase was stolen from county commissioner's home

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly leading police on a chase at speeds of more than 100 mph in a stolen pickup belonging to an Elko County Commissioner.

Delmo Andreozzi told the Elko Daily that as he was preparing to leave his northside home Wednesday morning around 7:45 a.m. he noticed his 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck was missing.

He reported it to police and, shortly after 9 a.m., Elko Police Department officers spotted the vehicle on North Fifth Street.

“Officers attempted to initiate a high risk vehicle stop, however, the suspect failed to pull over and led officers on a pursuit that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and lasted nearly 90 minutes,” stated a report from police.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs police assisted with the incident.

The suspect eventually drove into the hills north of the Kittridge Canyon area east of Elko, where he attempted to drive down a steep hillside off Lupine Street and crashed into a creek at the bottom of the hill.

A homeowner called 911 after seeing the crash and the suspect fleeing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}