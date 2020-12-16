UPDATE: Rain-snow mix coming in next storm

ELKO – A storm arriving in the wee hours Thursday morning is expected to produce a mix of rain and snow as it lingers into Thursday night.

“A low pressure trough will move through the state to bring a few inches of snow to most valleys around northern and central Nevada,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “Mountain peaks could be subjected to a foot of snow from this system.”

Light snow is expected to fall in northeastern Nevada between 2-3 a.m., followed by rain and snow showers.

“There could be a mix of rain and snow over Humboldt County as the storm gears up Thursday morning, and although the emphasis on the heavier snow amounts will be east of Battle Mountain, Golconda Summit will be tricky driving over beginning around daybreak.”

With high temperatures Thursday reaching the upper 30s in Elko, the amount of snow will depend on elevation.

The storm system will move out of the region Thursday night.

“Although there could be some light showers after midnight, in general this will be an improving weather period,” stated forecasters.

Mostly clear skies but colder temperatures will set in Friday and Saturday, with highs around the freezing mark.

Dry weather will continue Sunday and Monday as temperatures rebound to the upper 30s.

