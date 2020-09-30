UPDATE:Seven new COVID cases reported in Elko County

ELKO – Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing is being offered on select days this month by Elko County, in partnership with Nevada Department of Emergency Management and Nevada National Guard.

The testing will be at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the parking lot at 13th and Cedar streets. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 and 16; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 23.

Registration is not necessary, but will help individuals get through the line more quickly, according to the county.

Elko County reported seven new cases of coronavirus and six recoveries on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Six of the new cases are Elko residents, three of which are connected to an earlier confirmed case. One case of unknown origin is in Spring Creek.

Two active cases remain hospitalized.

The current number of active cases is 50, out of a total of 979. There have been 10 deaths.

Elko County also has partnered with Medallus Urgent Care to provide free testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, through the use of CARES Act funding.