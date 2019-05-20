ELKO -- An eastbound Union Pacific train struck and killed a male pedestrian at about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the Elko area.
The company said local law enforcement and emergency medical services were notified.
The incident occurred on Elburz Road, southwest of the Secret Pass highway, according to Union Pacific.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office reported that the man's body was found after a search, but he has not been identified. They are attempting to identify him through fingerprints and DNA testing.
The man was not at a railroad crossing and the train crew was not injured.
According to Federal Railroad Administration statistics, 1,050 people were injured or killed while trespassing on railroads in 2018.
In April 2015, a man was killed near the Hunter Exit of Interstate 80 when he was struck while running backwards along the railroad tracks, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported.
In June 2014 a homeless man was killed after passing out on the tracks. The man woke up just before the train hit him, witnesses told Elko police.
