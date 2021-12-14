UPDATE: Snow affecting travel on northern Nevada highways

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were expanding into northeastern Nevada on Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse conditions on Mountain City Highway, the Eureka Highway and on Interstate 80 west of Carlin.

Winter weather advisories were posted across most of northern Nevada, while a winter storm warning was in effect for central Nevada and the Ruby Mountains.

Snow and rain are forecast for Elko County throughout the day.

Chains or snow tires were required on Interstate 80 both east and west of Winnemucca.

Heavy snow was falling in the Sierra, closing roads in the Slide Mountain area north of Lake Tahoe.

Elko could see 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will decrease after sunset but another storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

