UPDATE: Snow ends but crashes continue 'all over the place'

ELKO – Interstate 80 was clear between Carlin and Halleck on Monday morning but adverse conditions continued elsewhere following Sunday night’s snowstorm.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported two accidents between 6 and 7:30 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Eureka, one near Battle Mountain, and another on U.S. Highway 93.

“Reports of accidents, stoppages, black ice, snow-packed roads, blowing snow, poor visibility and on and on are all over the place in the region,” the National Weather Service reported in a special weather statement late Sunday night. “Even parking lots are icy. You will be driving or walking just fine and then suddenly the surface is very slick and you lose control. This will continue through the night and early Monday morning. There are too many places to mention them all.”

An injury accident was reported on Interstate 80 west of Elko at 8 p.m. Sunday and two other crashes occurred nearby before 9 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. A crash was also reported at Crescent Valley.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office also reported accidents on U.S. Highway 93 and in Spring Creek.

Between 5 and 6:30 p.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol had responded to crashes east of Wells, near Valmy and near Winnemucca.