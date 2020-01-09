UPDATE: Snow moving out, more coming Saturday

ELKO – Elko-area roads were clearer Thursday afternoon but some travel issues persisted in the region as snow showers lingered.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting winter driving conditions Thursday afternoon on Mountain City Highway from Elko to the Idaho line, Interstate 80 from Carlin to near Winnemucca, and I-80 over the Pequop.

The National Weather Service issued an updated statement Thursday on conditions in southwestern Elko County and Eureka and Lander counties.

“A band of snow showers continues to move south southeast through Nevada early this afternoon. Lowered visibility paired with slick roads will make for hazardous driving conditions in areas receiving moderate to heavy snow showers. Please use caution and slow down when encountering these showers.”

Up to an inch or so of snow accumulation was expected in valleys, with some spotty areas of 2 inches. Mountains of Elko County will likely see 3-6 inches.

After a clear spell on Friday, more snowy weather is forecast for the weekend and into next week. The chance of snow in Elko is 80% on Saturday and 50% Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

For current road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

