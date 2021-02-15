 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Snowy morning in Elko County, more crashes reported
UPDATE: Snowy morning in Elko County, more crashes reported

Lamoille Highway

Blowing snow covered parts of Lamoille Highway on Monday ahead of the morning commute.

 NDOT

ELKO – Snowy weather was creating hazardous driving conditions on most Elko County highways Monday morning and three crashes were reported on Interstate 80.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported a crash east of the Carlin Tunnels and two on Emigrant Pass, one of them with injury.

Another injury crash occurred on U.S. Highway 93 near Wells around 7:30 a.m.

Two additional crashes on I-80 were reported around 9:30 a.m. near Deeth and near Wells. The Wells crash included an injury.

Chains or snow tires were required over the summit west of Carlin.

Snow was sticking to parts of Lamoille Highway between Elko and Spring Creek but no accidents were reported as of 7 a.m.

Northern and southwestern Elko County are under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. Monday. The forecast calls for a decreasing chance of snow showers into Monday night and snow likely again on Tuesday.

Highs in the Elko area will be in the mid-40s Monday and upper 30s Tuesday.

