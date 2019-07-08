{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek fire

Firefighters check the perimeter of a 2-acre brush fire Monday afternoon in Spring Creek.

 TONI R. MILANO tmilano@elkodaily.com

SPRING CREEK – A Monday afternoon fire that threatened houses in Spring Creek was quickly contained by county and state firefighters.

The blaze in the 500 block of Brent Drive was reported to be spreading rapidly at about 3 p.m. but was fully contained in less than an hour.

Three residences were issued voluntary evacuation notices but it is not known if they left their homes. 

Crews from multiple agencies remained on the scene afterward cleaning up old bush and watering down the perimeter. 

There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire.

The scene of the fire was less than half-a-mile from Vista Grande Park. 

Brent Drive is roughly in the center of the 100 Tract (Vista Grande) of Spring Creek. 

