SPRING CREEK – A Monday afternoon fire that threatened houses in Spring Creek was quickly contained by county and state firefighters.
The blaze in the 500 block of Brent Drive was reported to be spreading rapidly at about 3 p.m. but was fully contained in less than an hour.
Three residences were issued voluntary evacuation notices but it is not known if they left their homes.
Crews from multiple agencies remained on the scene afterward cleaning up old bush and watering down the perimeter.
There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire.
The scene of the fire was less than half-a-mile from Vista Grande Park.
Brent Drive is roughly in the center of the 100 Tract (Vista Grande) of Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The two white vehicles belong to Elko County Fire...the nice big green engine is a FEDERAL engine. Do you guys ever cross-check your stories?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.