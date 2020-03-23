UPDATE: Spring Creek suspect charged with murder

In subsequent interviews Dickey said he had driven around with Gabrielle for about three and a half hours before taking her to Spring Creek High School. He also provided further details about the green pickup, including that it had two stickers on the left rear window and a toolbox in the bed of the truck.

Dickey showed deputies Snapchat text messages he had sent to Gabrielle asking if she was OK and where she was. They asked if he had ever been in a sexual relationship with her, and he said he had not.

A female body was found at 1:50 p.m. March 11 in Burner Basin, partially clothed and partially covered by a tarp. A condom wrapper was found in the road, along with keys on a lanyard with the name “Britney” on it.

After the body was positively identified as Gabrielle on March 13, Dickey was interviewed at the Elko Police Department and some of his statements contradicted earlier statements made to deputies, according to the detective. Dickey agreed to provide a DNA sample.

During a second search of the crime scene on March 14, a set of earbuds and a used condom were found. DNA on the condom tested positive for Gabrielle and Dickey.