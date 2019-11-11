UPDATE: Teen seriously injured in crash at Fifth and Idaho streets

ELKO -- An Elko-area teen was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a collision with a fire truck at Fifth and Idaho streets.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. when city firefighters were responding to a report of a brush fire on Clearwater Court, with structures threatened.

The truck was dispatched from Station 3 on Lamoille Highway and was running lights and sirens as it approached the Idaho Street intersection northbound on Fifth Street, according to Fire Chief Matt Griego.

The truck crashed into the passenger side of an eastbound car being driven by a teen driver. He was seriously injured.

Firefighters rendered aid until the ambulance arrived. The teen was life-flighted to a Utah hospital after being taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Griego said.

The fire truck’s driver and two firefighter passengers were also taken to the hospital to be checked but were not injured, he said.

Elko County Sheriff’s office is investigating the crash instead of Elko Police Department because it involved a city-operated fire truck.