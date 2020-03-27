UPDATE: Trooper shot, killed near Ely, suspect in custody

ELY — A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed during a confrontation early Friday morning near Ely.
The shooting happened after the trooper was called to assist a motorist on the highway at about 6 a.m., according to trooper Hannah DeGoey.
U.S. Highway 93 was closed between Wells and McGill while a manhunt was underway.
The suspect has been taken into custody but the road remained closed at 11 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The incident is being investigated by the White Pine County Sheriff's Office, which was not providing information to media Friday morning.
