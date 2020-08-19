UPDATE: Trustees push back start of school year

The Washoe teacher added that students assigned to the B schedule also showed up to the school to visit friends on the A schedule.

"The last thing she said is, 'My roommate who is also a teacher said staying six-feet apart is a joke,'" Stacey Zieszler said.

Senate Bill 4, which does not shield school districts from COVID-19-related lawsuits, and was recently passed in the state Legislature, added to teacher and principal anxieties.

Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith explained that the school district's insurance company POOL/PACT does not provide teachers coverage, and neither will other insurance carriers.

Dastrup said parents who told her they were initially in favor of sending their children back to class under the hybrid plan, "are now saying, 'Let's take our time and let's wait until things are less restrictive and Elko County has COVID under control. Then let's look at going back into the classroom.'"

"Our administrators have to make sure they follow all of those protocols," Dastrup continued. "We want our administrators to be working with teachers, helping them to use best practices. We also want our teachers to help them learn, not fussing with masks and not saying, 'Scoot apart. You're too close.'