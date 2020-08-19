UPDATE: Trustees push back start of school year

ELKO – "Focus on learning without disruptions in classroom time."
That was the summary of a two-and-a-half-hour special board meeting spoken by Teresa Dastrup, Elko County School District board president, which addressed growing concerns over enforcement of virus safety protocols and the need for more teacher preparation time.
The Elko County School District trustees approved two motions that changed the school year's landscape, with a delayed start date and switch to online instruction for the first quarter of the school year.
First, trustees voted Tuesday night unanimously to push back the start of school until Sept. 8, giving teachers an additional week of professional development and lesson preparation.
But then the board was split 4-2 on moving classes to distance learning within the first nine weeks of classes, to be re-evaluated at the end of the first quarter.
The move could place Jackpot Combined Schools, initially set to return to in-person instruction, online "given the [state] restrictions in place," said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson.
Rural one-room schools in Independence Valley, Mound Valley and Ruby Valley are allowed to proceed with the In-person Learning Module.
If one of those schools chooses to go online, they could, Robinson added.
Board president Teresa Dastrup, Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson, Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler approved the motion, with Candace Wines and Ira Wines voting against it.
Candace Wines stated her vote was based on the length of the online timeframe. "I think nine weeks is too long before we re-evaluate," she said after the vote. Earlier in board discussion, she said she felt "like we're rushing into this online decision."
"Kids get their best education when they're in front of a teacher," said Trustee Ira Wines. "We need to educate kids. Nobody knows what this is going to look like next week [or] in nine weeks, but we need to do the best job we can by the kids in Elko County."
During the special meeting, the motions approved addressed questions posed by teachers, administrators, and families who shared their anxieties over the Hybrid Learning module, which was set to begin Aug. 31.
Trustees fielded queries ranging from teacher liability to enforcing social distancing and mask-wearing among students.
Elko County Classroom Teachers Association president Stacey Zeiszler shared a Washoe County teacher's description of the first day of classes with the board.
"'In the hallway, it was impossible for students to follow directions. I told multiple students today to separate and keep a distance from one another,'" Stacey Zieszler read. "' Older kids thought the masks were a joke. The kids were forming groups all the time when students were moving throughout the hallways.'"
The Washoe teacher added that students assigned to the B schedule also showed up to the school to visit friends on the A schedule.
"The last thing she said is, 'My roommate who is also a teacher said staying six-feet apart is a joke,'" Stacey Zieszler said.
Senate Bill 4, which does not shield school districts from COVID-19-related lawsuits, and was recently passed in the state Legislature, added to teacher and principal anxieties.
Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith explained that the school district's insurance company POOL/PACT does not provide teachers coverage, and neither will other insurance carriers.
Dastrup said parents who told her they were initially in favor of sending their children back to class under the hybrid plan, "are now saying, 'Let's take our time and let's wait until things are less restrictive and Elko County has COVID under control. Then let's look at going back into the classroom.'"
"Our administrators have to make sure they follow all of those protocols," Dastrup continued. "We want our administrators to be working with teachers, helping them to use best practices. We also want our teachers to help them learn, not fussing with masks and not saying, 'Scoot apart. You're too close.'
"That's not a good use of our tax dollars that go to pay for teacher and administrator salaries because we want them to educate our kids," she said.
Dastrup said public comments sent to the board before and during the meeting were divided among the hybrid and distance learning plans.
But making a final decision Tuesday night was necessary to move forward with the school year and allow the district more time to address details for special education students, those with Individualized Educational Plans, hands-on labs and other challenges related to in-person instruction.
Re-evaluating the plan can be addressed in four to six weeks, "but I don't think we should put the parents of Elko County, or the teachers, or the administrators off any longer. They need to know," Dastrup said.
"I said this at our last meeting, and I will continue to say it: our ultimate goal is to have every teacher and every student back in the classroom, face-to-face, full time as soon as that is possible," she said.
