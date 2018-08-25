ELKO -- A change in the weather enabled firefighters to launch air attacks on the South Sugarloaf Fire, which has burned 121,000 acres in northern Elko County.
Voluntary evacuations were in effect at Wildhorse Estates, and Mountain City Highway remained closed indefinitely between Wildhorse and the Idaho line.
"Crews will be continuing to strengthen defenses around Wildhorse Estates, along Jacks Creek Road, in the vicinity of ranches along Maggie Summit Road, and around the perimeter of the fire area," the U.S. Forest Service reported Friday night.
Due to the active fire behavior, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest modified the closure area on Friday. All areas, campgrounds, roads, and trails are now closed to public access west of Forest Road 745 (the Meadow Canyon area), north of the Snow Canyon and Winters Creek (Jerritt Canyon Mine), and east of Elko County Road 785/Nevada State Route 226, and south of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation boundary line. This includes areas around Pennsylvania Hill, Maggie Summit, and west of Mountain City, Sunflower Flat, and Jack Creek. The Jack Creek, Big Bend, and Wildhorse Crossing campgrounds are also closed.
This closure affects Nevada Department of Wildlife’s hunting areas 061 and 062. It will be in effect until the District determines the area is again safe for the public. People who are found guilty of violating this closure order could receive a maximum fine of $5,000 or six months in jail or both.
Earlier on Friday, traffic was being guided through State Route 225 intermittently with pilot cars, the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.
The fire crossed the highway at one point on Wednesday. It was listed Friday night as 40 percent contained.
The South Sugarloaf Fire was started Aug. 17 by lightning about 20 miles southwest of Owyhee.
For updates on road closures call 511 or visit nvroads.com.
I like the smoky hot conditions! All y’all bi*c*es needa stop complaining!
Don't be ignorant. You have 400 human (hero) lives out there fighting to preserve life and property. Next time you open your mouth it would be better served in sending up a prayer for their safety.
The BLM and the environmental folks have been trying for years to get rid of livestock - They have found a way - Burn them out!!!
Those are wives, husbands, mothers and fathers out there. The BLM make money off the livestock. Don’t be a douche.
Heat, smoke, dust, thirst - the conditions the fire crews are working in are extreme. God bless and keep them.
