ELKO – A Utah woman reported missing a week ago on a trip from Eureka to Brigham City, Utah, has been found safe on a road that is not maintained during the winter.
Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported that Box Elder County road department officials found Michelle Richan with her vehicle Tuesday as they went to work on Immigrant Trail Road in the Park Valley area of northern Utah.
The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office had sought the public’s help in finding the 47-year-old mother, who was last seen on March 19 in Eureka. She was set to travel to Utah in her beige 2000 GMC Jimmy but did not arrive at her destination.
Fox 13 reported that there was two to three feet of snow on the road, but Richan had plenty of food and water and had stayed with her vehicle.
She was not injured.
According to Gephardtdaily.com, the search involved the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and a private pilot in the Wells area.
Richan was last seen in Eureka at about 7:30 a.m. March 19. Investigators determined that she stopped for gas in Carlin, and again in Wells at 12:30 p.m.
A trace put on her cellphone determined that it had not been used since 12:49 p.m. that day. There was no cell service in the area where she was later found.
Brigham City police told Gephardt that there were at least 150 volunteers out looking for her at any given time.
Richan told Fox 13 that she often travels on back roads and is prepared in the event something goes wrong.
“I have my big trunk in the back of my car that has all my survival gear in it,” said Richan. “I had Pepsi and chocolate milk and my cooler had all my fruit and stuff in it, and I had a bag that has puddings and Pop Tarts and all kinds of stuff in it. So I had plenty of food, I wasn’t worried about that.”
She also had a blanket to help keep her warm.
She told the TV station that she had removed the spare tire from her vehicle and had planned to burn it in order to create black smoke for searchers to see.
