UPDATE: Winter driving conditions on several area roads

ELKO – Thanksgiving week was off to a snowy start in Elko, with winter driving conditions reported on multiple highways.

Even more snow is expected on Wednesday, typically the busiest day for holiday travelers.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting adverse conditions early Monday morning on Mountain City Highway, U.S. 93 north of Wells, and the Montello Highway. Lamoille Highway, Jiggs Highway and Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover were added to the list.

Slippery conditions and reduced visibility are possible through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Snow amounts will be heaviest in the northern part of the county. Up to 4 inches could fall in the Jarbidge area.

Today’s cold front will be followed by winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

“The weather will be changing for the worse as a significant winter storm takes shape out in the eastern Pacific,” stated the weather service. “These changes are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday night as moderate to locally heavy snowfall impacts northeastern and central Nevada.”