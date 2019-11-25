UPDATE: Winter driving conditions on several area roads

ELKO – Thanksgiving week was off to a snowy start in Elko, with winter driving conditions reported on multiple highways.
Even more snow is expected on Wednesday, typically the busiest day for holiday travelers.
The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting adverse conditions early Monday morning on Mountain City Highway, U.S. 93 north of Wells, and the Montello Highway. Lamoille Highway, Jiggs Highway and Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover were added to the list.
Slippery conditions and reduced visibility are possible through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Snow amounts will be heaviest in the northern part of the county. Up to 4 inches could fall in the Jarbidge area.
You have free articles remaining.
Today’s cold front will be followed by winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.
“The weather will be changing for the worse as a significant winter storm takes shape out in the eastern Pacific,” stated the weather service. “These changes are expected to begin Tuesday evening through Thursday night as moderate to locally heavy snowfall impacts northeastern and central Nevada.”
Like last week’s weather system, the brunt of the snowfall will be south of Elko. A winter storm watch is in effect for White Pine and southern Eureka and Lander counties.
The chance of snow showers in Elko is 60 percent Tuesday night through Wednesday, dropping to 40 percent on Thanksgiving.
“This will make for hazardous driving conditions for the upcoming holiday travel period,” stated the weather service. “Please keep an eye on the forecast in order to update any travel plans so that you can arrive at your location safely.”
Snow showers will linger Friday as high temperatures plunge to below the freezing mark through the weekend.