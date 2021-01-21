UPDATE: Winter weather advisory issued

ELKO -- January’s long-awaited next storm system has been upgraded to a winter weather advisory in Eureka and Lander counties, southwestern Elko County and northwestern Nye County.

The storm is expected to spread into northeastern Nevada on Friday afternoon.

There could initially be a wintry mix before changing over to predominantly snow late Friday afternoon. The heaviest precipitation is expected late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Most valleys could see 2-4 inches of snow, with up to 6 inches along U.S. Highway 50 near Austin.

“Plan on snow-covered and slippery roads, especially along summits and passes,” stated the advisory from the National Weather Service. “Snow could be accompanied by a flash of lightning and rumble of thunder in central Nevada Friday evening.”

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to nvroads.com.

Chances of precipitation in Elko have been changed to 20-60% Friday, 70% Friday night and 40% Saturday.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s, dropping into the upper 30s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Sunday night and Monday.

