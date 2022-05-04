UPDATE: Woman killed in head-on crash on Lamoille Highway

ELKO – A female driver was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Lamoille Highway that closed the busy commuter route for more than two hours.

The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m. on a curved portion of the road about halfway between the summit and Jiggs Highway intersection, according to Nevada State Police.

A 2014 Volkswagen Golf was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the southbound travel lane. The front of the VW stuck the front of a 2020 Dodge 5500 service-type truck that was traveling south.

The adult female driver of the VW, who was not a local resident, was pronounced deceased.

The vehicles and debris caused the highway to be shut down until about 9:30 p.m. when a single lane was opened for traffic in both directions. The road was completely cleared and open around midnight.

Thousands of vehicles cross the summit between Elko and Spring Creek each day, and commuters can be stranded on one side or the other due to crashes or severe weather conditions.

The last fatal crash on Lamoille Highway was in November 2018, according to Elko Daily Free Press files. That collision occurred when a speeding motorist in a Honda Civic was pursued by an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy and the Honda veered into oncoming traffic near the Errecart Boulevard intersection. The driver of the Honda was killed.

The Nevada Department of Transportation initiated a traffic study in 2014 following a four-person fatal crash at the intersection with Palace Parkway.

“Tragically, many crashes in the area are caused by speeding,” NDOT reported at the time.

