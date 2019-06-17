ELKO – Two women were injured – one of them thrown from her vehicle – in a crash during rush-hour traffic Monday on Lamoille Highway.
Elko police said a woman exited Dale Drive shortly before 8 a.m. in an attempt to turn left toward Lamoille Summit when her vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle being driven by a woman toward Elko.
The woman who pulled into the intersection was ejected, apparently through the driver’s side window, as the vehicle spun from the force of impact.
Both women were taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
The incident near Elko Motor Co. snarled commuter traffic between Elko and Spring Creek.
The scene was cleared about an hour later after the vehicles were removed and police diagramed the crash.
Neither woman was identified by police Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
If we're not going to explore alternative paths to and from Spring Creek, could we at least spend a little money to make Lamoille Highway safer? I'm talking: ● Concrete median throughout 90% of the highway (which could have prevented last year's fatal head-on collision) ● Traffic circle @ Pinion Road (sufficient distance from the 12th street intersection so as not to snarl traffic) ● Protected merge lanes for people turning left onto 227 from side roads like Last Chance, Boyd-Kennedy, etc.
Lower speed limit to 35mph all the way to Lamoille, roundabouts at Pinion, SR228, Boyd Kennedy, far side of SC Parkway, Pleasant Valley and Lamoille Canyon. Solid median through most restricting left turns everywhere else. Only way you make it safer, otherwise you still have people trying to gas it across traffic, specially during rush hr. Not to mention those people who stop, then wave people across like they have the ability to stop all 4 lanes to let them cross.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.