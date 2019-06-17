{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – Two women were injured – one of them thrown from her vehicle – in a crash during rush-hour traffic Monday on Lamoille Highway.

Elko police said a woman exited Dale Drive shortly before 8 a.m. in an attempt to turn left toward Lamoille Summit when her vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle being driven by a woman toward Elko.

The woman who pulled into the intersection was ejected, apparently through the driver’s side window, as the vehicle spun from the force of impact.

Both women were taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

The incident near Elko Motor Co. snarled commuter traffic between Elko and Spring Creek.

The scene was cleared about an hour later after the vehicles were removed and police diagramed the crash.

Neither woman was identified by police Monday morning.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
0
7
0

Tags

Load comments