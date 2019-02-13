Try 1 month for 99¢
Lamoille Highway crash

A vehicle sits along the east side of Lamoille Highway following a head-on collision at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – Snow driven by strong winds swept across streets and highways Wednesday in the Elko area, creating hazardous travel conditions.

A head-on collision with injuries was reported on Lamoille Highway near Wells Propane at about 1:30 p.m.

Another accident with injuries was reported in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Osino shortly after 11 a.m. And a rollover accident resulting in injuries was reported on Pequop Summit at about 10:30 a.m.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on the Lamoille, Jiggs and Mountain City highways, and I-80 at Pequop and Emmigrant summits.

A mix of snow and rain was falling Wednesday afternoon. Snow blowing across Lamoille Highway from the west was sticking to the road surface in places.

Rains and snow showers are forecast to continue through Sunday.

