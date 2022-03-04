Upper Humboldt at 63% of average

ELKO – Snow levels were disappointingly low in this week’s survey by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, but things could be worse.

The Upper Humboldt and Clover Valley/Franklin basins are the driest in the state at only 63% snow water equivalent. Other basins in the northeastern corner range from the mid-70s to lower-80s.

Streamflow forecasts are closer to normal, however, due to high soil moisture.

“Soil moisture remains above median in most basins thanks mostly to the record setting October rain which wet soils before the snow fell,” stated the Nevada Water Supply Outlook. “Data from the 20-inch sensors indicate that the soil profile is far more saturated this year than in 2021.”

The March 1 Drought Monitor shows all of northern Nevada in the “severe” category except eastern Elko County, which is “extreme.”

Based on SNOTEL data the Upper Humboldt Basin has the lowest March snowpack since 2012. Overall, it’s the sixth lowest snowpack since 1981 when SNOTEL data begins.

Near the top of the Lamoille Canyon road in the Ruby Mountains, surveyors measured 41 inches of snow depth with 14.6 inches of water content, which is 65% of median.

The Dorsey Basin SNOTEL ranks third lowest and Jack Creek Upper has its lowest snowpack based on 44 years of data.

Most of the snow on south-facing slopes has melted away. “This impacts runoff as the snow is not evenly distributed across the landscape,” stated NRCS.

“This water year started out as one of the best but is fading into mediocrity,” the report said. “February brought a few small storms leaving monthly precipitation just 8-47% of median. Combined January through February precipitation ranked the lowest on record at SNOTELs across the region.

Despite the prolonged dry spell, March 1 water year precipitation is near to slightly above median.

