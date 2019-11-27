Use DMV alternatives to avoid 'Black Monday'

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is asking walk-in customers to use alternative services this coming Monday or to delay visiting an office until later in the week.

The Monday after Thanksgiving is traditionally the department’s busiest day of the year, leading some of the staff to call it “Black Monday.” Customers who don’t have an appointment will face wait times that are much longer than usual.

DMV offices will be closed four days from Thanksgiving Day, November 28 through Sunday, December 1. The Monday following Thanksgiving is traditionally the DMV’s busiest day of the year.

“Enjoy your holidays and don’t get stuck in the long lines early next week,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office.”

There are many alternatives to DMV office visits. The department’s website offers two dozen online transactions, including address changes and personalized plate orders. The agency has self-service kiosks at most DMV offices and at 31 supermarkets and other partner locations across the state. AAA offers vehicle registration and handicapped placard service at five locations as well.